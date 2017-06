Soldiers Radio News

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in the US but the Army stands ready to assist and Soldiers in Korea hit the mats for a combatives tournament.

SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



TROPICAL STORM CINDY IS THE FIRST STORM TO MAKE LANDFALL IN THE U-S THIS SEASON AND COLONEL BARRY F. GRAHAM, DEFENSE COORDINATING OFFICER FOR FEMA REGION SIX, SAYS THE ARMY STANDS READY TO HELP.



"WE'RE HERE TO SUPPORT THE LEAD FEDERAL AGENCY, WHICH IS FEMA, WHICH SUPPORTS THE STATES, WHICH SUPPORTS THE COUNTY, WHICH SUPPORTS THE CITY, WHICH SUPPORTS THE INDIVIDUAL CITIZEN SO IT'S A LOT OF COORDINATING, A LOT OF MAKING SURE ALL OF THE Ts ARE CROSSED AND THE Is ARE DOTTED, AND THE KNOTS ARE TIED UP AND READY TO GO IF WE NEED THEM.. "



SOLDIERS STATIONED AT OSAN AIR BASE KOREA ARE COMPETING IN A COMBATIVES TOURNAMENT AND SERGEANT ELI MARTINEZ SAYS THE COMPETITION CAN BE VERY FIERCE.



"YOU NEVER KNOW WHO YOU'RE GOING TO GO AGAINST. IT COULD BE ANYBODY WAITING FOR YA. SOMEBODY WHO'S GOT A TON OF EXPERIENCE... I TRY NOT TO THINK ABOUT IT TOO MUCH BUT I DEFINITELY WANT TO BE READY. I'M EXCITED, IT'S A LOT OF FUN."



