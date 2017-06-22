Today's stories: Minot Air Force Base selected as one of four beta test installations for Task Force True North. Also, two KC-135 Stratotankers provide support for Red Flag Alaska 17-2.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2017 11:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48351
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104517849.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT