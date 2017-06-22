(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Minot Air Force Base selected as one of four beta test installations for Task Force True North. Also, two KC-135 Stratotankers provide support for Red Flag Alaska 17-2.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2017
    Date Posted: 06.22.2017 11:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    stratotanker
    KC-135
    Minot AFB
    AFRN
    Task Force True North
    red flag alaska 17-2

