    Air Force Radio News 22 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright visit Battlefield Airmen Training Group at Joint Base Lackland San Antonio. Also, 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games start on June 30th.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2017
    Date Posted: 06.22.2017 11:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 June 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CSAF
    CMSAF
    warrior games
    AFRN
    Battlefield Airmen Training Group
    2017 dod warrior games

