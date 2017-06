Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers train with NATO Allies in Poland and Lithuania on an Air Assault mission for Exercise Saber Strike 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE PARTNERING WITH NATO ALLIES IN POLAND AND LITHUANIA FOR A JOINT AIR ASSAULT MISSION AS PART OF EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 17 . U-S COLONEL CHARLES KEMPER SAYS TRAINING WITH ALLIES IS AN OPPORTUNITY THAT SHOULDN'T BE MISSED.



"THE FEEDBACK THUS FAR HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY POSITIVE. IT'S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN WITH MULTIPLE MULTINATIONAL PARTNERS. SO IT'S NOT SOMETHING THAT YOU GET TO DO EVERY DAY."



BRITISH MAJOR SIMON COX AGREES, SAYING THAT THE TRAINING'S REAL-WORLD DESIGN HAS ENERGIZED SOLDIERS FROM EVERY ALLIED ARMY TO TAKE THE MOST FROM THE EXERCISE.



"THE OPPORTUNITIES WE'VE GOT HERE WITH THE ASSETS AVAILABLE, THE FACT THAT THE TRAINING IS OUT IN REAL WORLD LITHUANIA IS A REALLY UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY. SO, IT'S NOT BEEN A HARD SELL TO GET PEOPLE ENTHUSED ABOUT THIS AND SO FAR IT'S BEEN REALLY GOOD."



