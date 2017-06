Soldiers Radio News

Fort Benning hosts high school student and puts them through some rigorous training and National Guard Soldiers give back to the community during Annual Training.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



FORT BENNING HOSTS THE ANNUAL JUNIOR R-O-T-C SUMMER CAMP THAT PUTS HIGH SCHOOL KIDS THROUGH A RIGOROUS ARMY TRAINING REGIMENT DESIGNED TO BUILD CONFIDENCE AND IMPROVE LEADERSHIP SKILLS. RETIRED MAJOR ALEX BRANCH SAYS THE CAMP PREPARES THEM FOR THE CHALLENGES THEY MIGHT FACE AS ADULTS.



"TO GET THESE YOUNG LEADERS OF TOMORROW, HELP INSTALL IN THEM SOME SENSE OF DIRECTION SO THAT THEY'RE PREPARED TO HAVE A PLAN AND UNDERSTAND THAT LIFE, YOU WON'T NECESSARILY KNOW WHAT'S COMING AT YOU AROUND THE CORNER."



NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE TRAINING IN HAWAII, GIVING EYE EXAMS AND BUILDING GLASSES FOR LOCAL RESIDENTS. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JUAN MARTINEZ SAYS THE TRAINING IS GOOD AND PROVIDES A VALUABLE SERVICE TO THE PUBLIC.



"IT'S A GREAT FEELING TO BE ABLE TO GIVE BACK TO THE PEOPLE. PROVIDING VISION IS VERY IMPORTANT BECAUSE, WITHOUT THAT, YOU CAN'T APPRECIATE THE BEAUTY OF HAWAII.



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.