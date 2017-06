Soldiers Radio News

South Dakota National Guard Soldiers get real-world training in a real-world hospital and Fort Benning's new wellness center helps Soldiers live better lives.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE CENTRAL MEDICAL AREA REEDINESS SUPPORT GROUP ASSIST STAFF TREATING NATIVE AMERICANS AT THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION HOSPITAL IN SOUTH DAKOTA. SPECIALIST NIJAD ALATASSI SAYS TRAINING IN A REAL WORLD ENVIRONMENT HELPS PREPARE THE UNIT FOR ANY SITUATION.



"IF WE DON'T HAVE REAL PATIENTS TO SEE WE'RE NOT REALLY GOING TO BE PREPARED. THESE KINDS OF MISSIONS, THEY PREPARE YOU FOR ANYTHING TO WALK THROUGH THAT DOOR."



FORT BENNING'S NEW WELLNESS CENTER EMBRACES THE ARMY SURGEON GENERALS INITIATIVE TO PROMOTE A PROACTIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS MODEL. DIRECTOR SHELLEA OWENS SAYS THE CENTER TEACHES SOLDIERS GOOD HABITS AND ENCOURAGES THEM MAINTAIN A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.



"WE LIKE TO GIVE THEM THE TOOLS AND RESOURCES SO THEY CAN DEVELOP, KEEP AND SUSTAIN HEALTHY LIFESTYLES. WE'RE REALLY FOCUSING ON THAT PRIMARY PIECE AS WELL AS BEING ABLE TO INCREASE SOLDIER READINESS."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.