Soldiers Radio News

Tank Crews train in Kuwait for operations in support of CENTCOM and National Guard MP's get some expert assistance during training.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



TANK CREWS WITH 3RD BRIGADE, 1ST CALVARY DIVISION ARE QUALIFYING IN KUWAIT AHEAD OF THEIR MISSION IN SUPPORT OF CENTCOM. CAPTAIN JOSEPH THOMAS SAYS HIS SOLDIERS ARE EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS.



"I COULDN'T BE MORE PROUD OF MY SOLDIERS IN THE WAY THEY'RE PERFORMING. WE'VE GOT PRETTY GOOD THROUGH PUT SO FAR AND THE SCORES ARE COMING BACK AND THEY'RE DOING REALLY REALLY WELL."



MILITARY POLICE WITH THE OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD ARE LEARNING THE VALUE OF OBSERVER, COACH, TRAINERS DURING THEIR ANNUAL TRAINING AT FORT HUNTER-LIGGETT. CAPTAIN MARK SMITH SAYS THE O-C-Cs FEEDBACK HELPED HIS COMPANY IMPROVE.



"ONCE THE OCCs STARTED WORKING WITH US, THEY DEFINATLY LET US KNOW, ' HEY, WE WANT YOU TO SUCCEED.' THEY WERE VERY POSITIVE WITH THEIR CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM. REALLY JUST TRYING TO MAKE US MORE MISSION CAPABLE AND JUST TRYING TO DRIVE US FOR SUCCESS. SO THAT'S BEEN A GOOD THING."



