    Coast Guard, Canada, Partner Agencies Search for a Possible Missing Kayaker Off Maine

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Audio of the three mayday calls Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received from the possible missing kayaker June 21, 2017, off Maine. If anyone has any information about this man's whereabouts please call Ken Stuart at Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5422

    Date Taken: 06.21.2017
    Date Posted: 06.21.2017 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48337
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Canada, Partner Agencies Search for a Possible Missing Kayaker Off Maine, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Canada
    Maine
    Missing Kayaker

