Audio of the three mayday calls Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received from the possible missing kayaker June 21, 2017, off Maine. If anyone has any information about this man's whereabouts please call Ken Stuart at Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5422
|06.21.2017
|06.21.2017 14:39
|Newscasts
|48337
|1706/DOD_104513083.mp3
|00:00:15
|US
|1,110
|2
|2
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Canada, Partner Agencies Search for a Possible Missing Kayaker Off Maine, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
