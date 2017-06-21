(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson spoke about the important role communities play in supporting the Air Force mission at the 2017 Defense Communities National Summit in Washington, D.C. Also, application packages for the next Undergraduate Flying Training selection board are due to the Rated Officer Assignments branch of the Air Force Personnel Center by November 17th, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SECAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    AFRN
    Heather Wilson
    Undergraduate Flying Training

