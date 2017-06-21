(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a 10-hour mission, flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula. Also, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, refueled a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, off the coast of Spain.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 June 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

