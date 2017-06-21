Air Force Radio News 21 June 2017 B

Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a 10-hour mission, flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula. Also, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, refueled a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, off the coast of Spain.