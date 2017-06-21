Marine Minute

U.S. Marines along with over 1,200 troops from over 20 nations concluded Exercise Tradewinds 2017 with a ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago, June 17th. Exercise Tradewinds is an annual, regionally-focused exercise conducted with the intent of enhancing security in the Caribbean region.



In the Pacific,

Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in nonlethal weapons training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, June 20th. The 31st MEU specializes in security operations and humanitarian relief assistance.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 conducted Integrated Training Exercise 4-17 in Twentynine Palms, California, June 19th. The exercise is the largest annual Marine Forces Reserve training exercise with the intent to prepare battalion and squadron-sized units for combat under the most realistic conditions possible.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.