    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines along with over 1,200 troops from over 20 nations concluded Exercise Tradewinds 2017 with a ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago, June 17th. Exercise Tradewinds is an annual, regionally-focused exercise conducted with the intent of enhancing security in the Caribbean region.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in nonlethal weapons training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, June 20th. The 31st MEU specializes in security operations and humanitarian relief assistance.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 conducted Integrated Training Exercise 4-17 in Twentynine Palms, California, June 19th. The exercise is the largest annual Marine Forces Reserve training exercise with the intent to prepare battalion and squadron-sized units for combat under the most realistic conditions possible.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2017
    Date Posted: 06.21.2017 11:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

