    The Pillars 10 - Workplace Resilience

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2017

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a conversation about workplace resilience. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2017
    Date Posted: 06.21.2017 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48330
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104512134.mp3
    Length: 00:20:17
    Artist Jim Bridgham & Jerry Walker
    Album The Pillars 10 - Workplace Resilience
    Track # 10
    Year June
    Genre Personal Development
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 10 - Workplace Resilience, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Resilience
    ISR
    25AF

