The Coast Guard rescued three men from a capsized vessel June 20, 2017, near Freeport, Texas.
Station Freeport small boat crews arrived after the men issued a mayday, and rescued all three from the capsized boat.
|06.20.2017
|06.20.2017 18:50
|Newscasts
|48327
|1706/DOD_104509287.mp3
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat, by PO3 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
