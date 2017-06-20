(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The Coast Guard rescued three men from a capsized vessel June 20, 2017, near Freeport, Texas.

    Station Freeport small boat crews arrived after the men issued a mayday, and rescued all three from the capsized boat.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat, by PO3 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sar
    USCG
    Rescue

