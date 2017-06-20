Today's stories: The Paris Air Show is underway in Le Bourget, France. Also, Luke Air Force Base will resume F-35A flying operations after an eleven day pause.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2017 11:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48322
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104508151.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|55
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 June 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT