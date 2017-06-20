Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson will continue to be the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on space. Also, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson approved the reorganization of the Air Force headquarters to establish a Deputy Chief of Staff for Space Operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2017 11:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48321
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104508150.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|51
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT