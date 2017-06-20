(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson will continue to be the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on space. Also, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson approved the reorganization of the Air Force headquarters to establish a Deputy Chief of Staff for Space Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 06.20.2017
    Date Posted: 06.20.2017 11:51
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Space Operations
    AFRN
    AFHQ
    Heather Wilson
    SECDEF on Space

