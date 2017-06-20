(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force fired M4 carbines during marksmanship training June 17, aboard USS Bonhomme Richard. They specialize in reconnaissance operations from the sea and marksmanship to accomplish various missions in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training scenario June 15, aboard USS Ashland in the Pacific Ocean. This training strengthens the Marines skills in combat and unit cohesion.

    Also in the news,
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Radio Reconnaissance Platoon, 3rd Radio Battalion conducted a 13-week Reconnaissance Raider Operator Course June 15, aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Oahu, Hawaii. This training increases combat readiness, positive unit cohesion, and the overall effectiveness of the unit.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2017
    Date Posted: 06.20.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48318
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104507388.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

