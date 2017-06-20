Marine Minute

Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby



U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force fired M4 carbines during marksmanship training June 17, aboard USS Bonhomme Richard. They specialize in reconnaissance operations from the sea and marksmanship to accomplish various missions in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training scenario June 15, aboard USS Ashland in the Pacific Ocean. This training strengthens the Marines skills in combat and unit cohesion.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Radio Reconnaissance Platoon, 3rd Radio Battalion conducted a 13-week Reconnaissance Raider Operator Course June 15, aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Oahu, Hawaii. This training increases combat readiness, positive unit cohesion, and the overall effectiveness of the unit.



for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.