Date Taken: 06.17.2017 Date Posted: 06.20.2017 11:28 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48313 Filename: 1706/DOD_104502271.mp3 Length: 00:01:34 Composer PublicAffairs Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vermont Scouts Attack Light Cavalry Gunnery Table VI, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.