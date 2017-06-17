Cavalry Scouts of 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) attack Light Cavalry Gunnery Table VI during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features a virtual training station and live-fire of M2 HB caliber .50 machine guns from a HMMWV.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2017 11:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48313
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104502271.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Composer
|PublicAffairs
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vermont Scouts Attack Light Cavalry Gunnery Table VI, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
