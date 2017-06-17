(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vermont Scouts Attack Light Cavalry Gunnery Table VI

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Cavalry Scouts of 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) attack Light Cavalry Gunnery Table VI during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features a virtual training station and live-fire of M2 HB caliber .50 machine guns from a HMMWV.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2017
    Date Posted: 06.20.2017 11:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48313
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104502271.mp3
    Length: 00:01:34
    Composer PublicAffairs
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Scouts Attack Light Cavalry Gunnery Table VI, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Guard
    National Guard
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    Vermont Army National Guard
    Alpha Troop 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry Regiment (Mountain)
    A/1-172nd CAV

