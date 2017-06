Soldiers Radio News

National Guard Engineers build a municipal sports complex in Minnesota and Danish Engineers train with the South Dakota National Guard for Exercise Golden Coyote.

SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ENGINEERS WITH THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD ARE TRANSFORMING A CORNFIELD IN MINNESOTA INTO A MUNICIPAL SPORTS COMPLEX. SPECIALIST MIKE NUGENT SAYS THESE OPPORTUNITIES HELP THE SOLDIERS KEEP THEIR SKILLS FRESH.



"LAST YEAR WE WERE IN GERMANY, THE YEAR BEFORE THAT WE WERE IN CALIFORNIA DOING EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE DOING RIGHT HERE. WORKING WITH THE EQUIPMENT WE WORK WITH AND IT SEEMS LIKE EVERY TIME WE COME OUT AND DO THESE THINGS AFTER ALL THE TRAINING WE DO WE END UP DOING AN OUTSTANDING JOB AND I'M MORE THAN IMPRESSED WITH A LOT OF THE WORK THAT THESE SOLDIERS DO."



ARMY ENGINEERS FROM DENMARK JOIN THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD FOR EXERCISE GOLDEN COYOTE. CORPORAL ANDREAS MICHAELSEN SAYS THE TRAINING BUILDS STRONG BONDS.



"OUR GUYS MISSION IS TO COLLABORATE WITH THE AMERICANS ON A DAY-TO-DAY BASIS AND TRY THEIR EQUIPMENT AND JUST TO LIVE WITH THEM AND SPEAK WITH THEM AND SLEEP IN THE SAME TENT. IT HELPS US A LOT DURING OUR DEPLOYMENTS . WE HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER. GET SOME GOOD RELATIONS."



