The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, is currently visiting Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Central Command. Special Purpose-MAGTF Central Command conducts crisis response, contingency operations, and theater security cooperation.



Marine Corps aviator Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli, was recently selected to attend the NASA 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. She will report to the Johnson Space Center in Houston this August for 2 years of intense NASA training. Maj. Moghbeli spoke about what the selection meant to her:



SB(12:55):“I think I’ve always liked a challenge, and the fact that NASA is a group that comes together, its taken so much teamwork to achieve what they’ve done, and being a part of that and furthering space exploration is really exciting to me.”



The U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman celebrated their 119th birthday on June 17th.



