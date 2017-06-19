(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, is currently visiting Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Central Command. Special Purpose-MAGTF Central Command conducts crisis response, contingency operations, and theater security cooperation.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Corps aviator Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli, was recently selected to attend the NASA 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. She will report to the Johnson Space Center in Houston this August for 2 years of intense NASA training. Maj. Moghbeli spoke about what the selection meant to her:

    SB(12:55):“I think I’ve always liked a challenge, and the fact that NASA is a group that comes together, its taken so much teamwork to achieve what they’ve done, and being a part of that and furthering space exploration is really exciting to me.”

    Also in the news,
    The U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman celebrated their 119th birthday on June 17th.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2017
    Date Posted: 06.19.2017 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48303
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104501550.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Corpsman
    Neller
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Commandant
    CMC
    Doc
    NASA
    Space
    Marine Corps Aviation
    Astronaut
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Sailors
    Hospital
    Texas
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Houston
    U.S. Navy
    Training
    Teamwork
    SPMAGTF
    Crisis Response
    Johnson Space Center
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    119th Birthday
    Theater Security
    Exploration
    Gen. Robert Neller
    VMX-1
    DMAMAMM
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Central Command
    Maj. Jasmin Moghbeli
    NASA 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT