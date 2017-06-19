(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report June 19 2017

    Pacific Radio Report June 19 2017

    JAPAN

    06.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    On this Pacific Radio report, an update on USS Fitzgerald and the saving of the ship with the valiant efforts of the U.S. and Japanese forces.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2017
    Date Posted: 06.19.2017 02:00
    USS Fitzgerald
    AFN Pacific Radio Report

