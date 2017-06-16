(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vermont Army Guard Combat Engineers Explosives Training

    Vermont Army Guard Combat Engineers Explosives Training

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat engineers of Bravo Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion detonate live explosives during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Engineers work with anti-personnel mines and Bangalore torpedoes. (PACKAGE)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2017
    Date Posted: 06.20.2017 11:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48292
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104499739.mp3
    Length: 00:01:37
    Composer PublicAffairs
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Army Guard Combat Engineers Explosives Training, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Guard
    National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT