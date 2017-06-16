Combat engineers of Bravo Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion detonate live explosives during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Engineers work with anti-personnel mines and Bangalore torpedoes. (PACKAGE)
Date Taken:
|06.16.2017
Date Posted:
|06.20.2017 11:39
Category:
|Newscasts
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, Vermont Army Guard Combat Engineers Explosives Training, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
