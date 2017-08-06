(Audio Only) The 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, currently part of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) and formerly known as the Brigade Special Troops Battalion, is participating in a warfighter exercise at Fort Drum. This is their first tactical operation since being reorganized as the 572nd BEB.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2017 23:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48286
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104496430.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 572nd BEB Participates in First Tactical Operation (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT