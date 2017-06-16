Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve received awards June 15th during the closing ceremony at Adazi Military Base, Latvia for their hard work during Exercise Saber Strike 17. This exercise is an annual combined-joint exercise conducted at various locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Logistics Group participated in the water survival advanced course June 14th at Camp Pendleton, California. The water survival course strengthens the individual Marine's confidence and rescue skills in the water.



Also in the News,

U.S. Marines with combat cargo and Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conducted various training exercises June 14th during the Certification Exercise 2017. CERTEX certifies that the MEU is capable for deployment in support of fleet and combatant commanders across the full range of military operations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.