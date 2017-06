Soldiers Radio News

Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers are maintaining readiness at Fort Drum and the Army is switching out Humvees for the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



TO MAINTAIN READINESS SOLDIERS OF THE 5-72ND BRIGADE ENGINEER BATTALION OF THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD ARE AT FORT DRUM. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS DANIEL CADDY EXPLAINS HOW TRAINING AT DRUM AFFORDS THEM MORE HANDS ON EXPERIENCE.



"THEY CAN ACCOMODATE THE ENTIRE BATTALION ALL AT ONCE DOING ALL THESE DIFFERENT RANGES ALL AT ONCE SIMULTANIOUSLY, THERES NO SUBSTITUTE FOR GETTING OUT THERE, FOR ACTUALLY GETTING YOUR HANDS ON IT, SEEING THE EFFECTS OF WHAT A SHAPE CHARGE DOES, WHAT A CRATERING CHARGE DOES, WHAT A BANGALORE TORPEDO DOES."



THE ARMY IS SWITCHING TO A NEW RIDE. THE 10TH MOUNTAIN DIVISION WILL BE THE FIRST UNIT TO RECEIVE THE NEW JOINT LIGHT TACTICAL VEHICLES, OR JLTVS, AROUND JANUARY OF 20-19 . THE BRIGADE WILL RECEIVE 500 VEHICLES ON A ONE-FOR-ONE REPLACEMENT OF THE UNIT'S HUMVEES. THERE ARE FOUR VARIANTS OF THE JLTV AND THE ARMY PLANS TO PURCHASE AT LEAST 50,000 VEHICLES.

FOR THE FULL STORY ON THE JLTV AND RELATED LINKS, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.