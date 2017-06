Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are in Ukraine training allies to enhance interoperability and J-ROTC students were at Fort Benning for a week-long summer camp.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS OF THE 45TH INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM ARE IN UKRAINE MENTORING ALLIES TO INCREASE INTEROPERABILITY. FIRST LIEUTENANT ARTHUR JOBE EXPLAINS THEIR MISSION.



"WHAT WE'RE DOING IS TRYING TO BRING NATO PARTNERS UP TO THE NATO STANDARDS TO BECOME MORE COMPATIBLE WITH FRIENDLY FORCES. IF THEY DO HAVE TO HELP US IN SOME PART OF THE WORLD THEY'RE FULLY INTEROPERABLE WITH ALL NATO ALLIES."



OVER 200 JUNIOR ROTC STUDENTS WERE ON FORT BENNING IN GEORGIA FOR A WEEK LONG SUMMER CAMP WHERE, MAJOR ALEX BRANCH, SAYS THEY LEARN A LOT ABOUT THE ARMY AND ABOUT LIFE.



"YOU GET THESE YOUNG LEADERS OF TOMORROW HELP INSTALL IN THEM SOME SENSE OF DIRECTION SO THAT THEY'RE PREPARED TO HAVE A PLAN AND THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE IS THE FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN, THE NEXT STEP OUTSIDE OF HIGH SCHOOL WHICH WE CALL LIFE."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.