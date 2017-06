170616-OKI-BRS-radio

Suggested Lead:

JOE CASSIDY OF MARINE AND FAMILY PROGRAMS STOPPED BY AFN TO TALK ABOUT THE BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM.



Suggested Tag:

ase contact

PhiOmicronOmega2000@gmail.com

For more information, please contact

ALL BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM ELIGABLE SERVICEMCEMBERS CAN COMPLETE THE MANDATORY OPT-IN CLASS ONLINE THROUGH JOINT KNOWLEDGE ONLINE. MARNES CAN DO IT ON MARINE NET. MARINE AND FAMILY PROGRAMS OFFERS THE COURSE IN A CLASSROOM. SPACE IS LIMITED. TO REGISTER GO TO MCCSOKINAWA.COM, AND NAVIGATE TO PERSONAL FINANCE UNDER THE MARINE AND FAMILY TAB.