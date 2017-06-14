(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vermont Cavalry Troops Fire it Up

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Cavalry Soldiers of the Vermont Army National Guard, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) conduct weapons familiarization during annual training. Hear interviews and live-fire of TOW missile and AT4 rocket launchers. Audio only.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2017
    Date Posted: 06.16.2017 23:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Cavalry Troops Fire it Up, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Guard
    National Guard
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    Vermont Army National Guard
    1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry Regiment (Mountain)

