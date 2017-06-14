Cavalry Soldiers of the Vermont Army National Guard, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) conduct weapons familiarization during annual training. Hear interviews and live-fire of TOW missile and AT4 rocket launchers. Audio only.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2017 23:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48257
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104491331.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Composer
|PublicAffairs
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vermont Cavalry Troops Fire it Up, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
