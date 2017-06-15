(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participated in clearing technique rehearsals during a Close Quarters Tactics Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 7th. The course helped Marines maintain unit readiness in close-quarter combat situations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Forces Systems Command and Oshkosh Defense hosted a Senior Military Leader Demonstration of the Marine Corps' newest vehicle at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 14th. The Joint-Light-Tactical-Vehicle is set to replace the Humvee. Marine Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, commanding general of Marine Corps combat development command, talked about what the JLTV offers Marines:

    SB1: "It brings better reliability, better survivability, better protection, better lethality. All the things our Marines deserve on the battlefield."

    The first JLTV's are scheduled to be delivered to Marines in Camp Lejeune in 2019.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

