    170605-OKI-ARMYWEEK

    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    The 10th support group hosted Okinawa’s Army Week to commemorate the Army’s Birthday. Petty Officer Richard Doolin talked to some participating soldiers.



    Suggested tag:
    The U.S Army’s Birthday is June 14th, 1775, which makes the Army 242 years old, and older than the country it defends.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2017
    Date Posted: 06.14.2017 21:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48245
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104486282.mp3
    Length: 00:01:16
    Year 2017
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170605-OKI-ARMYWEEK, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Soldiers
    Special Forces
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    Torii Station
    10th Support Group
    MCIPAC
    1-1 ADA
    Army Week
    AFN Pacific
    10 RSG
    1-1 Air Defense Artilary Regiment

