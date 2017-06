Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard participate in Saber Strike 17 and on July 31st the President of the U.S. will award Spc. 5 James C. McCloughan the Medal of Honor.



SOLDIERS FROM THE MINNESOTA NATIONAL GUARD ARE IN LITHUANIA TO SUPPORT THE MULTINATIONAL TRAINING EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 17. CAPTAIN REICHERT EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE OF HIS UNITS MISSION TO deliver NECESSARY SUPPLIES TO THE FORCES.



"THIS AREA RESUPPLY REENSURES OUR SOLDIERS THAT THE NATIONAL GUARD IS READY AND POSTURED TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY LOGISTICAL SUPPORT IN TIMES OF CRISIS."



THE WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCED THAT ON JULY 31, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL PRESENT THE MEDAL OF HONOR TO SPECIALIST 5 JAMES C. MCCLOUGHAN. HIS VALOROUS ACTIONS OCCURRED DURING 48 HOURS OF INTENSE FIGHTING AGAINST ENEMY FORCES IN SOUTH VIETNAM, IN MAY OF 19-69. THE COMBAT MEDIC, A PRIVATE FIRST CLASS AT THE TIME, RISKED HIS LIFE TO RESCUE WOUNDED SOLDIERS, EVEN AFTER BEING WOUNDED HIMSELF, HE STAY WITH HIS UNIT, AND BRAVED ENEMY FIRE TO RESCUE, TREAT AND DEFEND HIS WOUNDED COMRADES.



