    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The top performing Marine tank crews from 1st, 2nd, and 4th Tank Battalions competed for the title of top tank crew in the Corps during the 14th annual Tiger Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 9th. The Marines conducted drills in their M1A1 Abrams tanks, which tested their manuevering, communication, and marksmanship skills; resulting in the 1st Tank Battalion crew earning the title of top tank crew in the Corps.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Delta Battery, 14th Marine Regiment participated in annual training at Dugway Proving Grounds, in Utah, June 12th. The Marines participated in multiple simulated operations and were evaluated in qualification exercises in order to maintain unit readiness and enhance their combat proficiencies.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines are scheduled to be equipped in the next month witn new combat gear used by U.S. Special Operations Command.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2017
    Date Posted: 06.13.2017 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

