In this Pacific Radio Report, soldiers and their Japanese counterparts get some hands-on training in Okinawa and Guam hosts leaders from the Australian Defence College.
Date Taken:
|06.13.2017
Date Posted:
|06.13.2017 02:29
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48213
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104478120.mp3
Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for June 14, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
