    Pacific Radio Report for June 14, 2017

    JAPAN

    06.13.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, soldiers and their Japanese counterparts get some hands-on training in Okinawa and Guam hosts leaders from the Australian Defence College.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2017
    Date Posted: 06.13.2017 02:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48213
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104478120.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for June 14, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Australia
    Air Operations
    JGSDF
    Bryan Magee
    PRR
    Australian Defence College
    Michael DeLoach

