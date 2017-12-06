The Guam-based Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific (CTF-75) took permanent ownership of two U.S. Navy Mark VI patrol boats in August 2016. The MK VI patrol boat offers a number of mission sets, from waterborne to mine countermeasures to theater security cooperation. The U.S. Navy said it would utilize the MK VI patrol boats and their crews in a variety of Pacific Fleet exercises and operations. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity - Guam.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2017 01:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48210
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104477058.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Adds Mark VI Patrol Boats to Guam, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT