    Navy Adds Mark VI Patrol Boats to Guam

    GUAM

    06.12.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    The Guam-based Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific (CTF-75) took permanent ownership of two U.S. Navy Mark VI patrol boats in August 2016. The MK VI patrol boat offers a number of mission sets, from waterborne to mine countermeasures to theater security cooperation. The U.S. Navy said it would utilize the MK VI patrol boats and their crews in a variety of Pacific Fleet exercises and operations. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity - Guam.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2017
    Date Posted: 06.13.2017 01:44
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Adds Mark VI Patrol Boats to Guam, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Naval Base Guam
    Amy Forsythe
    PACOM
    patrol
    CTF-75
    DMA Guam
    Mark VI Boats

