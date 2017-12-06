Navy Adds Mark VI Patrol Boats to Guam

The Guam-based Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific (CTF-75) took permanent ownership of two U.S. Navy Mark VI patrol boats in August 2016. The MK VI patrol boat offers a number of mission sets, from waterborne to mine countermeasures to theater security cooperation. The U.S. Navy said it would utilize the MK VI patrol boats and their crews in a variety of Pacific Fleet exercises and operations. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity - Guam.