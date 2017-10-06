(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VT National Guard Mechanics Support Warfighter (Audio)

    NY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2017

    Audio by Spc. Gillian McCreedy 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    (Audio Only) Spc. Kyle Spaulding and Spc. Kale Raymond are two Vermont National Guard Mechanics with Echo Company of the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, who working to support the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) which is conducting a warfighter exercise.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2017
    Date Posted: 06.13.2017 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:17
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VT National Guard Mechanics Support Warfighter (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Vehicle Mechanic
    86th IBCT
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    Generator Mechanic
    Warfighter Exercise

