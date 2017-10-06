(Audio Only) Spc. Kyle Spaulding and Spc. Kale Raymond are two Vermont National Guard Mechanics with Echo Company of the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, who working to support the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) which is conducting a warfighter exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2017 15:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48208
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104474776.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VT National Guard Mechanics Support Warfighter (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT