Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen are participating in Baltic Operations 2017 in various locations around the Baltic Sea region in Europe. BALTOPS 17, includes air, maritime, and land forces from 14 NATO-partnered countries, and is an annual maritime-focused exercise designed to provide high-quality training while demonstrating capabilities among allied forces to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic region.



Also happening in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 and troops with the Royal Canadian Air Force are participating in Exercise Maple Flag 50 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, in the Alberta province of Canada. The Marines practiced constructing forward arming and refueling points, providing Canadian forces with the ground and fuel support nessecary to complete potential joint-based missions in defense of North America.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.