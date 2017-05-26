Suggested Lead:
We’re shining a pacific spotlight on Marine Corporal Colin Deeter, attached to the III MEF Band in Okinawa, Japan – MC1 Richard Doolin
As the sole musical representative of the United States Marine Corps in the Eastern Hemisphere, the III MEF band is busy conducting community outreach performances across Okinawa and the Far East. The band also takes part in military-band festivals in Japan and South Korea.
05.26.2017
06.12.2017
|Newscasts
|48191
|1706/DOD_104470448.mp3
|00:01:00
|2017
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT ON III MEF BAND TROMBONIST, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
