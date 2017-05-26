PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT ON III MEF BAND TROMBONIST

We’re shining a pacific spotlight on Marine Corporal Colin Deeter, attached to the III MEF Band in Okinawa, Japan – MC1 Richard Doolin



As the sole musical representative of the United States Marine Corps in the Eastern Hemisphere, the III MEF band is busy conducting community outreach performances across Okinawa and the Far East. The band also takes part in military-band festivals in Japan and South Korea.