Date Taken: 06.09.2017 Date Posted: 06.11.2017 21:04 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48188 Filename: 1706/DOD_104470187.mp3 Length: 00:00:40 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: GU

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Australian Defense College Capstone Visit to Guam, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.