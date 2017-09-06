(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion conducted tests on the M320A1 grenade launcher module June 6th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The grenade launcher has less interference with the round, which allows for a load of crowd control and non lethal rounds that the M203 can not. The M320 grenade launcher will replace the M203.

    Also in the Corps,
    An AV-8B Harrier belonging to Marine Attack Squadron 311 conducted take off and landing aboard USS Bonhomme Richard June 9th while underway in the Pacific Ocean. During the flight, the Harrier pilot fired the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, which is a laser-guided rocket, for the first time in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with 3rd battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, tested and explored the capabilities of the Utility Task Vehicle June 6th at Eagle Point Training Area, South Korea. This shows the capabilities of the UTV and the mobility of Marines.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

