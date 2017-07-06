(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Forward Element

    The Forward Element

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Amory, Mississippi, conduct reconnaissance for the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Needham brings us the story. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2017
    Date Posted: 06.09.2017 02:14
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Forward Element, by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    NTC
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    MSARNG
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Michael Needham
    155th ABCT
    Dixie Thunder
    “Mississippi Rifles”
    155NTC17
    Staff Sgt. Michael Needham

