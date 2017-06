Soldiers Radio News

There are two new updates to the Army uniform regulation and Fort Benning has a new garrison commander.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THERE ARE NOW TWO NEW UPDATES TO THE ARMY UNIFORM REGULATION. FIRST: SOLDIERS WITH MULTIPLE IDENTIFICATION BADGES WILL BE ABLE TO WEAR ONE ON EACH SIDE OF THEIR COMBAT UNIFORM. PLACEMENT OF BADGES IS IN THE ORDER OF PRECEDENCE WITH THE LOWER ONE ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE OF THE UNIFORM. SECOND: FEMALE SOLDIERS ARE ALLOWED THE OPTION OF WEARING SKIRTS OR SLACKS WITH THEIR DRESS UNIFORM FOR SOCIAL FUNCTIONS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL



COLONEL CLINTON COX IS THE NEW GARRISON COOMANDER OF FORT BENNING. HE REPLACES COLONEL ANDREW HILMES WHO REFLECTED ON HIS TIME THERE DURING THE CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY.



"IT'S BEEN THE MOST REWARDING WORK I'VE DONE, THE MOST SATISFYING AND SOMETHING THAT WILL LAST WITH ME THE REST OF MY CAREER AND FRANKLY THE REST OF THE TIME I HAVE THE PRIVILEGE AS SERVING AS A LEADER."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.