    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted their 17.2 Summer patrol June 7th at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan. The 31st MEU is a continuously forward-deployed unit. They are a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations. From limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted helicopter support team training June 6th at Landing Zone Sandpiper on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training helps Marines maintain their proficiency in HST training.

    In Marine Corps History,
    On this day in 1995 a tactical recovery team of Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Kearsarge conducted a rescue mission for U.S. pilot, Capt. Scott O. Grady, USAF, from the Bosnian-Serb territory in Bosnia.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2017
    Date Posted: 06.08.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

