A radio spot for the family readiness center and their pre-deployment options.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2017 02:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48153
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104457891.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170518-F-JX890-037, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT