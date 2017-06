Soldiers Radio News

SRN060717B- The National Guard has a ne retirement option and NATO pushes a new upsurge of collaboration in Europe.



CHIEF OF THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU GEN JOSEPH LENGYEL EXPLAINS THE NEW BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM WHICH WILL GIVE ACCESS TO SOME BENEFITS FOR SOLDIERS NO MATTER TIME SERVED.



"YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES HAVE BEEN GIVEN A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO STEER YOUR RETIREMENT WHETHER YOU SERVE FOR TWO YEARS OR 20 YEARS, YOU WILL HAVE SOME TYPE OF RETIREMENT SAVINGS TO TAKE WITH YOU… TO HELP YOU MEET YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES RETIREMENT GOALS."



SINCE 1945, AMERICAN SERVICE MEMBERS HAVE BEEN AN INTEGRAL PART OF THE EFFORT TO GUARANTEE PEACE ON THE EUROPEAN CONTINENT. 72 YEARS HAS PASSED WITHOUT A MAJOR CONFLICT ON THE CONTINENT, WHICH IS NOW BEING THREATENED BY RUSSIAN AGGRESSION AND RECENT TERRORISM ATTACKS. NATO HAS RESPONDED BY CONDUCTING MULTI-NATIONAL TRAINING EVENTS TO BUILD A COHESIVE WORKING MILITARY FORCE, THAT IS NOT ONLY SENDING A STRONG MESSAGE TO RUSSIA, BUT ALSO OFFERING OPPORTUNITIES FOR NATO BRIGADES TO TRAIN AND LEARN FROM ONE ANOTHER.



