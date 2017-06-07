(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 7 June 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 7 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The Defense Department officially launched the Blended Retirement System comparison calculator, which provides eligible service members their first opportunity for an individualized comparison of retirement systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2017
    Date Posted: 06.07.2017 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48148
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104455078.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 7 June 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD
    Retirement
    AFRN
    BRS
    Comparison calculator

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT