Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke to Marines attending Drill Instructor school June 6th on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Gen. Neller observed the Marines and discussed the importance of their training and mission at MCRD Paris Island.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marine, Sergeant Shawn Edens, of 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and his canine navigated a National Odor Recognition Testing Course June 6th on Camp Pendleton, California. NORT gives trainers the opportunity to have the Marine and canine evaluated on their ability to detect 10 fundamental explosive odors.



In Marine Corps History,

Marines in World War I fought their first large-scale battle June 6th, 1918. The German forces were 45 miles from Paris, when Marines delivered a counter offense to drive the enemy out of Belleau Wood, this helped halt the German advance.





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.