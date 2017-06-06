Marine Minute

After 35 years of service, Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 4 has officially completed their sundown in a deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., on June 2. The Seahawks have been active over the skies of Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and most recently, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.





About 200 firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service, Orange County Fire Authority, Cal Fire, and local San Diego County agencies gathered on Camp Pendleton to participate in firefighting training last month. Camp Pendleton security and safety agencies, and local departments have been working together to streamline response and communication efforts to provide ready, trained and certified military and civilian resources to combat wildland fires in the region.





