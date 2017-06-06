(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.


    After 35 years of service, Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 4 has officially completed their sundown in a deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., on June 2. The Seahawks have been active over the skies of Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and most recently, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.


    Over on the West coast,
    About 200 firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service, Orange County Fire Authority, Cal Fire, and local San Diego County agencies gathered on Camp Pendleton to participate in firefighting training last month. Camp Pendleton security and safety agencies, and local departments have been working together to streamline response and communication efforts to provide ready, trained and certified military and civilian resources to combat wildland fires in the region.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2017
    Date Posted: 06.06.2017 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

