    Air Force Radio News 6 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron “Hurricane Hunters” spent May 30 to June 1, 2017, providing weather information for the Navy’s first Gulf of Mexico oceanography unmanned systems operational demonstration. Also, the Air Force released details on the fiscal year 2017 Aviation Bonus Program (AvB) June 5, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 6 June 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

