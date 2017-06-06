Today's stories: The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron “Hurricane Hunters” spent May 30 to June 1, 2017, providing weather information for the Navy’s first Gulf of Mexico oceanography unmanned systems operational demonstration. Also, the Air Force released details on the fiscal year 2017 Aviation Bonus Program (AvB) June 5, 2017.
This work, Air Force Radio News 6 June 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
