Today's stories: The Aviation Bonus Program provides a holistic approach to improve readiness and capacity by increasing retention of experienced aviators. Also, General Tod Wolters, commander of United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, visited the Hungarian Defence Force’s 59th Air Base, Hungary to recognize the efforts of six regional partners during Exercise Load Diffuser 2017.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2017 11:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48128
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104451524.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 6 June 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT