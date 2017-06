Soldiers Radio News

SRN060517B- Warrant Officer carries on his family’s legacy and Tough conditions make training more realistic.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ARMY IS STEEPED IN TRADITION, SOMETHING 130TH AVIATION REGIMENT CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER 2 DEREK WILLIAMS KNOWS A LITTLE SOMETHING ABOUT.



"IM A SECOND GENERATION APACHE PILOT, MY FATHER FLEW THE A MODEL IN THE SAME BATTALION THAT I AM IN NOW, ACTUALLY THE EXACT SAME COMPANY. WE HAVE A PRETTY GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH MOST OF THOSE GUYS. THEY GIVE ME A HARD TIME FOR BEING THE YOUNGER ONE, BUT IT WORKS OUT...”



THE MISSISSIPPI BASED 155TH INFANTRY REGIMENT ARE HALFWAY THROUGH THEIR ROTATION AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CALIFORNIA. A COMPANY 1ST BATTALION 1ST SGT JOHN MELSON EXPLAINS WHY HIS TROOPS ARE SWEATING IT OUT IN THE MOJAVE DESERT



"THIS IS THE CLOSEST THING WERE GOING TO GET TO AN ACTUAL COMBAT MISSION WHERE WE CAN ACTUALLY EXECUTE OUR JOBS UNDER REAL WORLD PRESSURE. THE TASKS THAT WERE GIVEN COULD NOT BE ACCOMPLISHED JUST DURING A ONE WEEKEND DRILL ITS PRETTY AWEING ."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR SITREP EPISODE ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.