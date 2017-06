Soldiers Radio News

SRN060517A- Reserve Drill Sergeants head to the range to become better instructors and Supply Soldiers make training happen from behind the scenes.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARMY RESERVE DRILL SERGEANTS ARE AT THE RANGE RETRAINING ON CREW SERVED WEAPONS. 1-304TH REGIMENT BATTALION COMMANDER MAJ STACY CARROLL SAYS IT'S SO THEY'RE READY TO TRAIN THE BEST FUTURE SOLDIERS POSSIBLE



"THEM BEING ON THE RANGE HERE... THEIR GETTING FAMILIARIZED WITH THE WEAPONRY; WHAT DO IF THERE’S ANY JAMS, ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE WEAPONS SYSTEMS, AND THE BEST WAY TO COACH PEOPLE ON HOW TO FIRE."



WITH THE FOCUS ON COMBAT AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CALIFORNIA, IT'S EASY TO OVERLOOK THE SUPPLY SOLDIERS KEEPING OPERATIONS RUNNING BEHIND THE SCENES. 106TH SUPPORT BATTALION COMMANDER CAPTAIN VERONICA PEPPERS EXPLAINS



"106 BSB IS A VERY IMPORTANT PART BECAUSE OF WHAT WE DO, WE SUSTAIN THE FORCE. SO IT’S VERY CHALLENGING, BUT GUESS WHAT, WE DO IT. THE SOLDIERS OF 106 WE ARE THE BEAST OF THIS BRIGADE. WITHOUT COMPANY A 106TH BSB THEN WE DEFINITELY WOULD FAIL THIS MISSION.”



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR SITREP EPISODE ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.